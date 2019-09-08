Tadawul Launches The Disclosure Professional Certificate

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is pleased to announce launching the Disclosure Professional Certificate for issuers of securities and investment funds in the capital market, in an effort to enhance quality of disclosures in accordance to Listing Rules and Regulations related to issuers and investment funds disclosures, and to improve transparency and elevate the required skills for disclosure officers to deliver added value to issuers and investors.
This certificate will be mandatory on all liaison officers of publicly listed securities and mutual funds effective on 01/01/2021. Training material and registration for the exam are available starting from Sunday 08/09/2019 through the Financial Academy.
To learn more about the training material and to register for the exam, kindly visit the Financial Academy’s website by clicking here