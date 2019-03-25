In its pursuit to enhance confidence, governance, disclosure, and transparency in the capital market, and reduce risk to enable investors to make sound decisions, and in reference to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) Board resolution no. (1-10-2019) dated 24/05/1440H corresponding to 30/01/2019G, the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces the publication of “the Procedures of Suspending the Trading of Listed Securities in accordance to the Listing Rules” and “Procedures for Trading in Listed Companies’ Shares Over the Counter”.
Cases in which securities are traded Over the Counter include the following:
• Suspension of trading when the company does not disclose its financials.
• Suspension of trading when the external auditor report includes a qualified opinion or a disclaimer opinion.
• Suspension of trading when the Company fails to comply with relevant rules and regulations.
• Suspension of trading to protect investors or to maintain a sustained market.
Furthermore, the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) would like to announce that the Over the Counter trading commission for Tadawul, Edaa and the Capital Market Authority will be the same current commission applied for trading of the listed companies, where brokers’ (Exchange Members) portion of the commission will be de-regulated.
