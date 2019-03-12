Tadawul Announces The Date Of Implementing The First Tranche Of FTSE Russell And S&P DJI Indices Inclusion As An Emerging Market

Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the implementation of the first tranche of FTSE Russell and S&P DJI indices inclusion as an Emerging Market on Monday 18/3/2019 based on the closing prices as of Thursday 14/3/2019.
According to FTSE Russell implementation plan regarding Reclassification of Saudi Arabia to Secondary Emerging Market Status, the first tranche among the overall five tranches shall be executed with an inclusion factor of 10%.
According to S&P DJI announcement, Saudi Arabia will be included to S&P DJI Emerging Market indices within two tranches with a 50% float-adjusted market cap (FMC) in the first tranche.