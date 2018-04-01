“Tadawul” Announces The Amendment Of (The Exchange And Centre Procedures)

The Saudi Stock Exchange “Tadawul” announces the issuance of its Board resolution amending (The Exchange and Centre Procedures) which describes the procedures to be followed in light of the provisions of the Exchange Rules mentioned below:
1. Securities Depository Centre Rules.
2. Glossary of Defined Terms Used in the Exchange Rules.
3. Short Selling Regulations.
4. Securities Borrowing and Lending Regulations.
5. Trading Procedures.
To view the amendments on (Exchange and Centre Procedures), Click here.
Moreover, this amendment allows for partial settlement of the failed trades, which aims to reduce the number of parties within the failed trade chain.