Tadawul Announces Implementation Of Nomu Capped Index Next Sunday

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces the implementation of Nomu Capped Index (NomuC) starting from Sunday 24/3/2019, as part of key developments previously announced aimed at supporting the growth, development and sustainability of the market, and increasing the number of listed companies on Nomu and enhancing the market liquidity.
NomuC will follow the same free float market cap weighted calculation methodology used currently for the main market and sectors indices. A capping threshold of 20% for any individual security will be applied to prevent any single security from having a dominating influence on the Nomu Capped Index. NomuC will be rebalanced on a quarterly basis, aligned with the quarterly index maintenance cycle at Tadawul.
NomuC will be the headline index for Nomu-the Parallel Market and will be displayed at the main page of Tadawul website. However, the current NOMU index will still be available through Tadawul website and e-Reference portal.
For more information on NomuC, please visit Indices Calculation Methodology page on Tadawul’s Knowledge Center here, or visit our FAQs page here.