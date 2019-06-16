Tadawul Announces Extending The Closing Auction Session And The Trade At Last Session On June 20 Ahead Of The Third Tranche Inclusion In FTSE Russell As An Emerging Market

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces extending the Closing Auction session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes), and the Trade at Last session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes). Accordingly, the Closing Auction session will start from 3:00 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. AST, and the Trade at Last session will start from 3:20 p.m. until 3:40 p.m. AST on Thursday 20/6/2019 only.
The one-day extensions come ahead of the third tranche inclusion in FTSE Russell as an Emerging Market effective on Monday 24/6/2019 based on the closing prices as of Thursday 20/6/2019, with an inclusion factor of 25%.