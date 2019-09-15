 Skip to main Content
Tadawul Announces Extending The Closing Auction And The Trade At Last Sessions On September 19 Ahead Of The Fourth Tranche Inclusion In FTSE Russell And The Second And Final Tranche Inclusion In S&P Dow Jones As An Emerging Market

Date 15/09/2019

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces extending the Closing Auction session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes), and the Trade at Last session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes). Accordingly, the Closing Auction session will start from 3:00 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. AST, and the Trade at Last session will start from 3:20 p.m. until 3:40 p.m. AST on Thursday 19/9/2019 only. 

The one-day extensions come ahead of the fourth tranche inclusion in FTSE Russell and the second and final tranche inclusion in S&P Dow Jones as an Emerging Market starting on Monday 23/9/2019 based on the closing prices of Thursday 19/9/2019 with an inclusion factor of 25% in FTSE Russel and 50% in S&P Dow Jones. 