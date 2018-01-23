Tadawul: Announcement Of The Issuance Of The Board Of The Authority Resolution To Adopt The Financial Technology Experimental Permit Instructions

Reference made to the Press Release titled “Capital Market Authority adopts new initiative namely (FinTech Lab)” published on 23/3/1439H corresponding to 11/12/2017G and as part of the Capital Market Authority's ("Authority") continuous efforts to develop the capital market in the Kingdom and regulate and monitor the works and activities of parties subject to the control and supervision of the Authority and based on the Capital Market Law issued by the Royal Decree Number (M/30) Dated 2/6/1424 H, the Authority Board has issued its Resolution dated 23/04/1439H corresponding to 10/01/2018G approving The Financial Technology Experimental Permit Instructions that shall become effective upon their publication.
The Instructions aim to provide regulation for deployment of financial technology products and services in the capital market.
