Tadashi Tago Joins LSEG As Head Of Information Services Division For Japan

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces that Tadashi Tago has joined the Group as Head of Information Services for Japan, effective 7th October. In this newly created position, he will lead the growth and development of LSEG’s information services businesses in Japan, including global index provider, FTSE Russell, as well as analytics and data solutions.
Tadashi joins London Stock Exchange Group from Bloomberg, where he successfully led the firm’s index and analytics business in Japan. Prior to Bloomberg, he spent 14 years at senior positions covering indexing and analytics at Barclays and Lehman Brothers in Japan. He also held various roles in derivatives trading, international business planning, IT planning and product development at several financial institutions in Japan.
Jessie Pak, Managing Director, Head of ISD, APAC, LSEG said:
“We are pleased to welcome Tadashi to London Stock Exchange Group. He brings significant experience and expertise in indexing, analytics, data and technology that will prove invaluable in continuing to build on our deep roots in the Japanese market. I look forward to working closely with Tadashi and our team in Tokyo to offer range of services to grow our three business lines: index, analytics and data solutions.”
Tadashi Tago, Head of ISD, Japan, LSEG said:
“I am delighted to join London Stock Exchange Group and its FTSE Russell indexing business in Japan. Financial indexing, analytics and data have become an increasingly critical part of financial market infrastructure, helping investors allocate capital, monitor markets and adjust exposures to investment themes such as ESG.”
London Stock Exchange Group and its index provider FTSE Russell continue to play a key role in the evolution of Japan’s financial markets, with leading index, data and analytics solutions. With 30 years of history, FTSE Russell in Japan provides a wide range of services and solutions to meet client needs across asset classes and strategies. In Japan, market participants are increasingly looking to incorporate sustainable investment approaches into their investment philosophy and strategies. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index provides investors with tools to identify and measure the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance practices. While the FTSE Climate Risk-Adjusted World Government Bond Index (Climate WGBI) allows sovereign debt investors to incorporate climate change risk considerations into their portfolio.
London Stock Exchange Group strengthened its ties to Japan in 2018, with a collaboration with the Japan Exchange Group (JPX) on market structure initiatives, as well as with the launch of the Japan Advisory Group (JAG), which brings together senior Japanese business leaders to discuss opportunities to promote and strengthen the close ties between the UK and Japan.
To view the press release in Japanese, please download here