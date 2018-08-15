TABB Group Bolsters Its Research Teams With George Bollenbacher, Head Of Fixed Income And Russell Rhoads, Head Of Derivatives

Further strengthening their research organization, TABB Group has added two capital markets industry veterans, George Bollenbacher as head of fixed income research, and Russell Rhoads, as head of derivatives research.
George Bollenbacher, a longtime industry expert and thought leader, has spent twenty years as a bond trader and ten years in the capital market technology business, assisting banks, asset managers and custodians in implementing process and technology changes. He is the author of “The Professional’s Guide to the US Government Securities Market” and “The New Business of Banking,” as well as many articles on the evolution of the financial markets, many for TabbFORUM. He earned a BA in economics from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and attended the graduate study program at London School of Economics.
Russell Rhoads joined TABB Group in July 2018 from the Cboe Options Institute as director of education after nearly ten years at Cboe Global Markets. His career spans over 25 years and includes positions with several buy-side firms. He has written several books on the financial markets and has been widely quoted in the financial press. He is also an adjust instructor at Loyola University in Chicago. As a double graduate of the University of Memphis with a BBA and an MS in Finance, he also received a Masters Certificate in Financial Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He is currently pursuing a PhD from Oklahoma State University, where he expects to complete his degree requirements in early 2019.
“With the addition of George and Russell to our international research group, we’ve brought in two veteran fixed income and exchange-traded derivatives market experts and thought leaders who will not only help our clients navigate their businesses,” says Larry Tabb, TABB Group founder and research chair, “but help guide the direction of the industry during this tremendously uncertain time of continuing evolutionary change in global trading, market structure, regulation and technology.”