Systematic Investment Management AG (SIMAG) Selects TORA’s Integrated Trading And Portfolio Management System - TORA Gains Further Traction In Europe As SIMAG Investment Funds Seeks More Enhanced Straight-Through Processing Between Trading And Portfolio Management Functions

Institutional trading and portfolio management systems provider TORA has today announced the successful implementation of its Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) and Portfolio Management System (PMS) at Systematic Investment Management AG (SIMAG) based in Zurich.
SIMAG was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between Credit Suisse and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). Their unique investment capabilities derive from more than a quarter-century of research into systematically detecting patterns and inefficiencies in financial markets. SIMAG employs the most advanced artificial intelligence technology to extract signals from noisy financial data.
SIMAG required a leading independent technology partner that offered a cloud-based unified OEMS and PMS that would allow them to execute their sophisticated strategies using straight-through processing. They also required an open system that could quickly and robustly interface with their existing technology whilst simultaneously dealing with post trade allocations. The TORA investment technology suite is used by many global funds looking for operational efficiencies combined with cutting edge trading functionality.
Christian Gast, SIMAG’s CEO who recently joined from Blackrock where he was Head of iShares and Index Investing, said “The integration of TORA has been an essential tool in the efficient execution of our global strategy. After a thorough selection process, we found TORA’s flexible configuration, state-of-the-art technology and tailored client service to be the best solution for our STP requirements.”
David Tattan, Head of European Sales, TORA stated “We are delighted the TORA platform is supporting SIMAG on their new fund launch and their future growth. We see more and more clients wanting to capitalise on the unified system that TORA offers, and utilizing the cloud-based technology to scale as they grow. We are continuously looking to invest in the success of our clients with flexible, scalable technology and hands-on service.”