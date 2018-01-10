Synpulse UK: Growing Team Moves To A New London Office In The Heart Of The City - Inauguration With Robots: Symbol For Successful Technology & Robotics Services For The Finance Industry

Synpulse UK, part of Synpulse Management Consulting, one of the leading consulting companies for financial service providers, has moved to a new office, at 20 St Dunstans Hill, London. Synpulse entered the UK market in March 2016, focusing on the financial services sector and is since then on a successful growth path. Its main clients are banks and wealth managers but also insurance companies.
Located between Monument and Tower Hill, the office is strategically positioned minutes away from all major institutions of London’s financial industry. Synpulse partner Berno Ullings commented, «We are moving to the heart of the City to be even closer to our clients and make partnering with them even more collaborative.»
The new premises are in a boutique serviced office with modern architecture and interiors inspired by nautical designs, along with panoramic views of the river Thames and the City. Dr. Alexander Cassar, Managing Director of Synpulse UK, said, «We believe this light, modern ambiance will inspire both our employees and our clients for new achievements.»
On December 12, 2017 Synpulse held an inauguration event at the premises for its clients and partners.
At the rooftop party, surrounded by spectacular views of the City and the river Thames, guests also had an opportunity to meet senior representatives from the Zurich head office: partners Berno Ullings and Thomas Schaffner, Group Head of Marketing Marcus Lier, and Group Head of Human Recourses Patrick Stein.
Welcoming the guests, Berno Ullings, Joint Managing Director-UK, provided a brief overview of the success achieved by the growing UK team in the last twelve months and the growth plans for the near future.
A highlight of the evening was the presence of some impressive robots: greeting the guests at reception and interacting with them throughout the evening on the rooftop. Their presence, courtesy of the Roboshow company, was not mere entertainment: it was a sign of Synpulse’s strong focus on advanced technologies and robotics in particular. In his brief speech, Berno Ullings highlighted the expertise Synpulse has already built in RPA (robotic process automation or robotics) and the confidence of the benefits it brings to banks and wealth managers. The office launch coincided with the official announcement of the next Senior Executive Forum (fourth in a successful series run by Synpulse for industry leaders). Scheduled for March 2018, the forum will address the hot topic of «Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Asset and Wealth Management: Friend or Foe?». More information on the event will be published as the date approaches.
In the good spirit of the festive season, one lucky guest won a delightful Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper in a raffle drawn by… a robot, of course. Closing a successful year, the Synpulse UK team was looking forward to exciting new challenges and rewarding collaborations with its clients and partners at the end of event.