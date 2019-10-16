Swiss Ambassador Rings Tehran Stock Exchange Opening Bell

The ambassador of Switzerland in Iran joined Tehran Stock Exchange’s CEO in the Trading floor for opening bell ceremony.
A delegation from Switzerland Embassy in Iran, headed by Mr. Markus Leitner, the Swiss Ambassador paid a visit to Tehran Stock Exchange on 15 October 2019.
The visiting delegates were briefed on Iran’s capital market, investment regulations and opportunities at Tehran Stock Exchange.
Mr. Leitner commended TSE’s recent performance and development and considered securities market as heart of the economy.
Both sides discussed possible grounds of cooperation, and exchanged their proposal for collaboration.