Sustainability Reporting - SIX Swiss Exchange

Over one third of companies listed in the Swiss Market Index (SMI) voluntarily commit to sustainability reporting. A new website dedicated to SIX Exchange Regulation AG’s enforcement concept regarding sustainability reporting is now live.
Two years ago (as of 1 July 2017), in recognition of the growing importance of sustainability reporting, the Regulatory Board passed Art. 9 of the Directive Corporate Governance (DCG), giving listed companies the opportunity to inform SIX that they produce a voluntary sustainability report. Currently, 19 listed companies have chosen to opt in, including 7 companies listed in the SMI. The full list of companies which have opted in to date is available on the website of SIX.
By opting in, these companies commit to produce their reports in accordance with an international standard recognised by SIX Exchange Regulation AG and to adhere to its enforcement concept. The enforcement concept and further information on the opting in process can be found on the new website at www.six-exchange-regulation.com/en/home/issuer/obligations/sustainabilityreporting.html.
As part of its supervisory responsibilities, SIX Exchange Regulation AG reviews not only compliance with the provisions of the DCG and the Directive Regular Reporting Obligations (DRRO), but also adherence to the selected standard. In particular, SIX Exchange Regulation AG focuses on the company’s selection of material topics and enters into a dialogue with the issuers to ensure and improve the quality of the sustainability reports being produced.
The review process has yielded positive results thus far and helped to establish an open dialogue between issuers and SIX Exchange Regulation AG.
List of companies which have opted in, as of 1 July 2019 (in alphabetical order)
- Autoneum Holding AG (applied recognised international standard: Global Reporting Initiative (GRI))
- Barry Callebaut AG (GRI)
- Berner Kantonalbank AG (GRI)
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (GRI)
- Credit Suisse Group AG (GRI)
- Dätwyler Holding AG (GRI)
- Dufry AG (GRI)
- Helvetia Holding AG (GRI)
- Kühne + Nagel International AG (GRI)
- Nestlé AG (GRI)
- Novartis AG (GRI)
- Siegfried Holding AG (GRI)
- SIG Combibloc Group AG (GRI)
- Sonova Holding AG (GRI)
- Swiss Life Holding AG (GRI)
- Swisscom AG (GRI)
- UBS Group AG (GRI)
- Vontobel Holding AG (GRI)
- Warteck Invest AG (GRI)