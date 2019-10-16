Sustainability Platform Met At Borsa Istanbul To Discuss YOIKK Action Plan On Sustainable Investment Flows

Borsa İstanbul was selected as the responsible institution to coordinate efforts for encouraging companies to tap more into sustainable investment flows. Coordination Council for the Improvement of Investment Environment in Turkey (YOIKK) met on August 8, 2019 under the chairmanship of Mr. Fuat OKTAY Vice President – Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. In accordance with the YOIKK Action Plan, Borsa İstanbul will work with regulatory institutions, NGOs, sector organizations and other stakeholders on raising awareness, creating incentives and impoving regulatory environment among other topics.
Short-term objectives of the YOIKK action plan was discussed in a meeting held at Borsa İstanbul campus on 10.10.2019. Members of the Sustainability Platform and other related institutions evaluated the action plan, exchanged views and suggested next steps.