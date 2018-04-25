Supervisory Board Resolves Executive Board Composition Of Deutsche Börse AG

- Thomas Book, Christoph Böhm and Stephan Leithner appointed as Board Members
Due to the forthcoming retirement of Andreas Preuss and Jeffrey Tessler from the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has, at its meeting today, decided upon the following new appointments, which are subject to regulatory no-objection:
As of 1 July 2018, Thomas Book (46) will, in his role as Member of the Executive Board, be responsible for the trading and clearing business (including in trading all asset classes with the exception of the cash market). He currently serves as CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG and CEO of Eurex Zürich AG.
Responsibility for the cash market will continue to be held by Hauke Stars (50). Furthermore, with the introduction of parity co-determination from the end of the Annual Shareholder Meeting on 16 May 2018, she will additionally assume the role of Director of Labour Relations.
As of 1 July 2018, Stephan Leithner (51) will be appointed as Member of the Executive Board, to take responsibility for the post trading business (Clearstream), together with the data and index business. He currently serves as a Partner of EQT.
Deutsche Börse AG’s new Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer will be Christoph Böhm (51). He will be appointed as of 1 November 2018. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Services at SAP AG.
Joachim Faber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG since May 2012, said: „With today’s decision around the appointment of new Board Members and the resultant reshaping of the responsibilities within the Executive Board, Theodor Weimer will be able to accelerate the growth path of Deutsche Börse AG. With Thomas Book, Christoph Böhm and Stephan Leithner, we have succeeded in attracting three executives that are renowned and successful in their professional fields. Their expertise will contribute significantly to the success of the company.”
He added: “My explicit thanks go to both retiring members of the Executive Board, Andreas Preuss and Jeffrey Tessler. Deutsche Börse owes them a very significant debt of gratitude. I am happy that both gentlemen have agreed to remain at the company's disposal in an advisory capacity.”
Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG since January 2018, commented thus: “I am exceptionally pleased that the Supervisory Board has appointed such top-level managers to the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG. With the appointment of the new Board Members, the realignment of the Board's structure is complete. At the same time, a central component in terms of management for the implementation of our new growth strategy, the Roadmap 2020, has been put in place.”
Weimer added the following, concerning the newly appointed Board Members: “Thomas Book has been with Deutsche Börse for many years. Internally and externally, he is a highly respected top manager of our organisation. He has deep and broad knowledge of the exchange business. Stephan Leithner is a proven financial markets expert with an excellent national and international network, who has known Deutsche Börse AG for many years as a client, through close cooperation via his contribution at the “Börsenrat“ of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and through Eurex. Additionally, he has gained long-lasting and comprehensive management experience in large financial institutions. The new board team will be completed by Christoph Böhm, a renowned IT expert who has demonstrated time and again that he is able to set up and execute large-scale technology programmes in major institutions. I am very much looking forward to working together with my new Board colleagues.“