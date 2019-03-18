Successful Start For Eurex’s ESG Segment

Four weeks ago, Eurex started its Environment Social Governance (ESG) segment by launching futures on STOXX® ESG-X, Low Carbon and Climate Impact Indexes. With more than 18,000 traded contracts and more than 16,000 contracts in Open Interest, demand was strong, given that the products are just celebrating their one-month anniversary.
“The importance of ESG information is constantly increasing as sustainable investing is becoming more attractive for investors worldwide,” says Michael Peters, Member of the Eurex Executive Board. “This is why we went ahead with our ESG derivatives launch to enable to manage sustainable risks. We are so far very pleased to see several buy-side firms embracing our new products.”
