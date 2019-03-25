Style Analytics To Offer Sustainalytics’ ESG Research And Data To Investors

Style Analytics, the provider of factor-based analysis software for investment professionals, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research, ratings and analysis, to serve the rapidly growing demand to integrate ESG considerations into the investment process. As part of the agreement, Style Analytics will provide an easily-accessible portfolio level view of Sustainalytics’ company ESG data through its Skyline product.
As ESG considerations become more embedded into investment decision-making processes, the need for more powerful analytic tools is becoming more pressing. By bringing together market leaders in ESG data and research and factor analytics, investors now have a lens into the company-level ESG exposures of their portfolios.
Style Analytics will continue to invest and grow its ESG offering to provide market participants with greater coverage of ESG data in one platform. This will provide a clear overview of how ESG is impacting portfolios.
Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of Style Analytics, commented, “Following strong client demand, we are delighted to provide Sustainalytics’ extremely sought after data to allow our clients to get a quick and easily accessible overview of their ESG exposure through our industry recognised SkylineTM. ESG is becoming an ever-more important aspect of investing that is becoming essential to include in factor analysis. We’re excited about this integration and are eager to see the impact it has on our clients.”
Bob Mann, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sustainalytics, commented: “We are delighted to work with Style Analytics as they integrate our ESG data into their powerful software tools. Investors now have more insight into the ESG risk factors their funds are exposed to based on their underlying holdings and how these factors can potentially impact their risk-return profile.”