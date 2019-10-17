Style Analytics Appoints Damian Handzy To Drive Commercial Strategy

Style Analytics, the provider of factor-based portfolio and market analytical tools for investment professionals, today announced the appointment of Damian Handzy as Chief Commercial Officer. Based in the US, Damian will be responsible for a broad range of both strategic and tactical functions including commercial strategy, product & market research, marketing, and strategic partnerships.
Damian has over 20 years’ experience in the investment industry with a focus on growing software platforms inspired by technical and financial innovations. He founded Investor Analytics in 1999 as Wall Street’s first cloud-based, multi-asset risk platform, which he sold in 2016. Prior to joining Style Analytics, Damian served as Global Head of Risk for StatPro.
Style Analytics is aiming to accelerate its growth in North America and expand its client base consisting of over 200 clients in the US and the UK, including 41 new clients in the past 18 months. Damian will be working closely with our Boston operations to substantially increase Style’s footprint for innovative Factor and ESG solutions.
Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of Style Analytics, announced, “We are delighted to welcome Damian on board as he brings with him an excellent industry growth expertise and a deep passion for innovation. As factor investing and ESG become increasingly important components of investment management, Damian’s experience and leadership will help us achieve our growth targets in North America and globally.”
Damian Handzy, Chief Commercial Officer said, “I’m excited to join Style Analytics at this important point in the company’s trajectory as we continue to build our reach while adding new and innovative capabilities to the world of factor modeling. Factor analysis and ESG have gained tremendous popularity because they bring meaningful insights into investment management and I’m thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking and exciting company.”
Style Analytics’ products and services are designed to help institutional investors and investment managers determine which factor exposures impact portfolio risk and performance. By using the unique Style Skyline™, industry professionals can better analyse markets, peers and portfolios.