STOXX Rolls Out A New Multi-Dimensional Offering

STOXX Ltd., the operator of Deutsche Börse Group’s index business and a global provider of innovative and tradable index concepts, is rolling out a new multi-dimensional offering for high-speed solutions. Firstly, it is opening up its established index calculation service to the wider market to address growing demand. Secondly, it is launching a new index brand, Omnient – www.omnient.com, to offer custom indices based on its existing index universe.
Under the Omnient brand, STOXX will provide quality assurance and ensure operational reliability for the management of Omnient indices. STOXX will also serve as benchmark administrator for the respective regulations that apply to the development and dissemination of indices worldwide.
“STOXX has become a global house of leading brands in the indexing business over the last 20 years. In our 20th year, it is only fitting that we keep pursuing new goals in the service of the market and our clients while applying advanced technologies to indexing. Omnient addresses a clear need for solutions of low-to-medium complexity, differentiated from our premium brands. With Omnient, we will use our existing universe as building blocks and speed up the response to clients’ requests for these types of pre-defined solutions,” said Matteo Andreetto, CEO of STOXX.
STOXX also enhanced its capabilities in the white label space to offer clients fully customized concepts in their own brand at high speed. These solutions will be backed by STOXX and Deutsche Börse systems and infrastructure, with the client acting as administrator. Data setup (ISIN, WKN etc.) on data dissemination platforms will be part of the standard service.