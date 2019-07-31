STOXX Announces Recognition As Administrator Under Benchmark Regulation

STOXX Ltd., the operator of Deutsche Boerse Group’s index business and a global provider of innovative and tradable index concepts, has been recognized as administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation.
The EU Benchmarks Regulation has been in effect since January 1, 2018 and touches both EU and non-EU entities that administer financial benchmarks used in the EU. Established index providers are to apply for a license under the EU Benchmarks Regulation by January 1, 2020.
STOXX has been recognized according to Art. 32 of the Benchmarks Regulation with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Indices administered by STOXX are now included in the ESMA Benchmarks Register.
“Serving the interest of our clients, STOXX has a long history of providing neutral, transparent and strictly rules-based indices,” said Steffen Hermanns, STOXX chief executive officer. “We strongly support the objectives of the EU Benchmark Regulation, and we are happy to be officially fully compliant with this regulation. Built on a solid foundation including a strong governance structure and rigorous operational and IT processes, STOXX benchmarks have been compliant with IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks, the global standard provision of benchmarks, already since 2014.”