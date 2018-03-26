Stockholms Läns Landsting Is Latest Nordic Issuer To List On Irish Stock Exchange Bond Markets

Stockholms läns landsting (Stockholm County Council) has listed a SEK 1bn green bond from its €4bn EMTN Programme on the Main Securities Market (MSM) of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE). The green bond has a maturity date of November 2023 and an interest rate of 1% per annum.
About Stockholms läns landsting
Stockholms läns landsting, (Stockholm County Council), is responsible for all publicly financed healthcare, public transport, regional planning and cultural subsidies in Stockholm county.
Swedish listings on the ISE
The ISE is a popular venue for Swedish banks and corporates listing debt. Other Swedish issuers on ISE markets include Nordea Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank, Fastighets AB Balder, Hemsö Fastighets, Intrum, Rikshem, Swedish Export Credit Corporation and Swedish Steel.
ISE attracts green bond issuers from around the globe
Given its expertise in green bonds, the ISE is also popular with green bond issuers from around the globe looking to access European investors. Other international issuers choosing an ISE listing for their green bonds include:
- China Three Gorges Corporation, the Chinese clean energy group has a €650m green bond listed on GEM.
- Acciona, the Spanish based world leader in renewal energy, water and infrastructure, has a €1billion euro Medium Term Note (MTN) programme listed on the Main Securities Market (MSM).
- Enel, a multinational energy company and a leading global integrated electricity and gas operator working in 31 countries across 4 continents, has a €35bn global-MTN listed on the ISE.
- NAFIN, focused on sustainable projects meeting the environmental goals of the Mexican government, listed a US$500m bond in 2015.
- Paprec, the French recycling and waste management specialist has listed two green bonds on GEM, valued at €705m.
- Senvion, headquartered in Germany and one of the leading manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines, listed a €400m green bond in 2017.
- Alperia, the Italian provider of energy from renewable sources, has three green bond notes listed on the MSM totalling €375m.