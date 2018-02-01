 Skip to main Content
Steady Start For MGEX’s 2018 Year

Date 01/02/2018

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), has concluded the first month of 2018 on a good note with total volume coming in at 146,019 contracts.

Total open interest is at 73,768 contracts as of January 31, 2018; while total options open interest is 9,578 contracts.

Total options volume reports at 3,643 contracts. Electronically, MGEX numbers have reached a total volume of 127,329 contracts traded.

To view MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com and click the link on the right hand side.