Steady Start For MGEX’s 2018 Year

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), has concluded the first month of 2018 on a good note with total volume coming in at 146,019 contracts.
Total open interest is at 73,768 contracts as of January 31, 2018; while total options open interest is 9,578 contracts.
Total options volume reports at 3,643 contracts. Electronically, MGEX numbers have reached a total volume of 127,329 contracts traded.
