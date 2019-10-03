Statement Regarding SEC Roundtable On Combating Elder Investor Fraud, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr., Commissioner Elad L. Roisman, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee

Today, the SEC Retail Strategy Task Force will host a roundtable on combating elder investor fraud. The roundtable will focus on the types of fraudulent and manipulative schemes currently targeting elder investors. The conversation will also explore views from a broad range of regulators and industry experts on potential steps that regulators, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and others can take to identify and combat elder investor fraud.
We commend the SEC staff for their efforts to further the SEC’s mission—in particular, advancing investor protection through initiatives like this. We also appreciate the collaborative efforts of the other regulators and organizations participating in this roundtable, as well as those with which we partner throughout the year.