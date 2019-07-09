Statement On The Retirement Of Chief Justice Strine, SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr., July 9, 2019

Chief Justice Leo Strine has announced his retirement after two decades of service on Delaware’s courts. He has been an extraordinary jurist and public servant, leading the Nation’s crucial corporate-law jurisdiction with expert judgment and wisdom. More than that, the Chief Justice is an intellectual leader, on the cutting edge of how best to protect the American families who rely upon our companies to build a sustainable future. I have always looked to Leo as a guiding light and leader in understanding how business law best serves ordinary Americans. On behalf of the Nation’s investors, I thank the Chief Justice for his exceptional public service—and look forward to his continued contributions to the development of American corporate law.
