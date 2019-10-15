Statement On The Passing Of Chancellor William T. Allen, SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr., Oct. 15, 2019

This week brought the terribly sad news of the passing of renowned jurist, scholar, and counselor William T. Allen, who served for twelve years as Chancellor of Delaware’s Court of Chancery. Chancellor Allen will be forever remembered for his landmark contributions to the Nation’s business law. His wisdom will echo throughout our markets for years to come.
The Chancellor issued hundreds of opinions, including several seminal decisions that today guide corporate directors in boardrooms around the world. Those opinions help law students and practitioners alike determine when directors’ decisions deserve deference,[1] the importance of corporate leadership in overseeing compliance with law,[2] and how to balance the many competing considerations when a firm may be sold.[3] As a teacher, it was a privilege to see how Chancellor Allen’s opinions spoke to students. As a Commissioner, I rely on his work in thinking through the most difficult policy questions we face.[4]
After leaving the bench, Chancellor Allen became a beloved teacher, legal scholar, and law partner, bringing to each task the care and judgment that so distinguished him as a judge. He taught us many things—most of all how best to live a life in the law.
I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones. On behalf of the millions of investors who will long benefit from his life’s work, I thank the Chancellor for sharing his wisdom with us.
