Statement On Retirement Of Lynnette Kelly, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Aug. 7, 2019

Date 07/08/2019

Yesterday, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) announced that Lynnette Kelly, President and CEO, will be retiring. Lynnette has been an effective leader at the MSRB for over a decade, and has overseen numerous important initiatives for the benefit of our markets and our investors. Lynnette has also been a valued partner to the Commission in our investor protection mission and has been particularly cognizant of the fact that the majority of municipal securities are held, either directly or indirectly, by our Main Street investors.

Thank you Lynnette for all that you have done to protect investors and promote transparency and efficiency in the municipal securities market.