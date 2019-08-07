 Skip to main Content
Statement On Retirement Of Lynnette Kelly, Rebecca Olsen, Director, SEC Office Of Municipal Securities

Date 07/08/2019

Yesterday, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) announced the Lynnette Kelly, President and CEO, will be retiring. It has been a pleasure working with Lynnette during my time at the SEC. At the MSRB, Lynnette has been a true leader in the municipal securities market establishing the first centralized repository for municipal securities disclosure – the MSRB’s EMMA system – in addition to the core municipal advisor conduct rules, the best execution and mark-up disclosure rules, and so much more. I wish Lynnette all the best, and know that the MSRB is well-positioned for future success thanks to her dedicated leadership.

Thank you, Lynnette, for your service to the municipal securities market.