Statement On Retirement Of Lynnette Kelly, Rebecca Olsen, Director, SEC Office Of Municipal Securities

Yesterday, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) announced the Lynnette Kelly, President and CEO, will be retiring. It has been a pleasure working with Lynnette during my time at the SEC. At the MSRB, Lynnette has been a true leader in the municipal securities market establishing the first centralized repository for municipal securities disclosure – the MSRB’s EMMA system – in addition to the core municipal advisor conduct rules, the best execution and mark-up disclosure rules, and so much more. I wish Lynnette all the best, and know that the MSRB is well-positioned for future success thanks to her dedicated leadership.
Thank you, Lynnette, for your service to the municipal securities market.