Statement On Proxy-Advisor Guidance, SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr., Aug. 21, 2019

I want to begin by expressing my appreciation to Division Directors Dalia Blass and Bill Hinman, and the terrific Staff in the Divisions of Investment Management and Corporation Finance, for their hard work in advance of today’s meeting. I’m also deeply grateful to my colleague Elad Roisman, whose work in this area is an exceptional example of effective, thoughtful leadership.
The guidance before us today addresses advice investors use in corporate voting. By informing and empowering investors ahead of corporate elections, that advice can help hold insiders accountable for how they run America’s public companies. I’m concerned that today’s guidance may alter the competitive landscape for the production and use of that advice—without addressing whether doing so might make it harder for investors to oversee management. I therefore respectfully dissent.
Monitoring public companies is difficult and costly, and many investors lack the time and money to do it.[1] Even institutions who manage the savings of millions of Americans can lack incentives to engage in corporate oversight.[2] That’s why those institutions seek advice about how they should vote at thousands of corporate elections each year. The advice that drives their votes comes from many sources—including the proxy advisory firms who provide it for a fee.
Today’s guidance identifies steps institutional investors can take to ensure that their use of proxy voting advice complies with their fiduciary duties. Many large institutions already take some of these steps, but smaller ones may be less able to bear the costs of doing so.[3] If smaller investors respond to these costs simply by choosing to vote less, the result may be to give more influence to large institutions.[4] We should carefully consider the consequences of that possibility before making policy in this area.
Similarly, the proxy-advisory industry itself is dominated by a small number of players, further concentrating voting influence into just a few hands.[5] Important recent research shows that the entrance of new competitors has helped proxy advisors produce better and less conflicted advice.[6] But I worry that today’s guidance may make it more costly to run a proxy-advisory firm, encouraging even more concentration—rather than new entrants who can give investors more choices about how to vote.
The role of proxy advisors has been hotly debated for decades, with strong views on all sides.[7] But one thing we know is that a competitive market for voting advice benefits both investors and issuers by generating crucial accountability for companies and proxy advisors alike. I would have considered the effects of today’s guidance on the competitive landscape more fully before taking these steps.
I hope that investors will continue to engage with the Commission on these important issues—and come forward with hard evidence that can help us understand the effects our choices can have on the market for voting advice. But because we have not more deeply examined the implications of today’s guidance for competition in corporate voting, I respectfully dissent.[8]
