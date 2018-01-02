Statement On PCAOB Board Member Changes, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Chief Accountant Wes Bricker

We congratulate incoming PCAOB Chairman Bill Duhnke and Board Member Kathleen Hamm as they begin their service today at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. We thank them for being willing to serve in these important roles and look forward to working with them as the PCAOB continues its vital mission to promote investor protection through oversight of audits.
We also want to thank outgoing Chairman Jim Doty and Board Members Steve Harris and Lew Ferguson for their unwavering commitment to the PCAOB and audit quality. Jim, Steve, and Lew have been fabulous public servants and they have overseen many positive developments, including the recently adopted auditor reporting model. The PCAOB and, importantly, investors are better off for their service.