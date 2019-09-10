Jim was a dedicated and respected public servant who left us far too soon. While at the Commission, he was committed to establishing and enforcing accounting and auditing policy as well as improving the professional performance of public company auditors. The strong leadership he demonstrated during his time here should be looked to as an example for all who wish to serve America’s investors and markets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and loved ones he left behind, especially his devoted wife, Christine.
Statement On Passing Of Former SEC Chief Accountant James Schnurr
Date 10/09/2019