Statement On Motions To Intervene Regarding 5th Circuit Decision Vacating The DOL Fiduciary Rule

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Financial Services Institute, Financial Services Roundtable, Insured Retirement Institute, and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association released the following statement today on motions to intervene in order to petition the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the recent decision vacating the Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule in its entirety:
“The 5th Circuit got it right in its March 15, 2018 opinion striking the DOL fiduciary rule in toto. We will oppose any motion to intervene in this case at this late stage.”