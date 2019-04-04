Statement On Departure of FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, April 4, 2019

This Friday will be Dr. Gottlieb’s last day as Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. I will miss him greatly and want to express my gratitude for his service to our country and for the example he has set.
Benchmarking - tracking and comparing revenues, costs, earnings and other performance metrics - is a mission critical function for many participants in our capital markets, including companies and investors.
These benchmarking efforts improve results across our markets and facilitating these benchmarking efforts is a key driver of the SEC’s commitment to transparency.
In carrying out my responsibilities as Chairman of the SEC, I have looked internally and externally for benchmarks – ways to measure the effectiveness of our efforts and identify opportunities for improvement. For the past two years, I have often looked to Dr. Gottlieb as a shining standard for agency leadership.
Dr. Gottlieb, thank you for your service, and for the example you have set.