Statement On Behalf Of Michael A. Liberty, Founder Of Fintech Startup Mozido Inc

Lawyers acting on behalf of Michael Liberty, founder of the fintech startup now known as Mozido Inc., have issued the following ststement:
“On behalf of Michael A. Liberty, we are dismayed that the SEC has chosen to file this groundless complaint.
We are reviewing the 66-page complaint. Mr. Liberty will vigorously defend himself through the court system, including filing an Answer to the complaint. It will deny most of the substantive allegations based on both factual and legal deficiencies in the SEC’s pleading.
We anticipate the day when Mr. Liberty’s name is cleared. The SEC has unfairly targeted him with regard to this investigation for over six years. It has contacted investors, customers, financial institutions and others, resulting in the loss by Mr. Liberty and Mozido, a corporation of which he is a substantial shareholder, of a number of business opportunities.”