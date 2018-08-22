Statement Of CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo On CFTC Spproval Of NASDAQ Oslo ASA aAd Osaka Exchange As FBOTs

I am pleased that we have moved forward with the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) applications of the NASDAQ Oslo ASA and Osaka Exchange. Granting FBOT applications demonstrates our commitment to deferring to the regulation and supervision of comparable governmental authorities.
These applications were first submitted six years ago. As I said in my speech at Boca in March 2017, the Commission would be getting back to regular order, which also means emptying the backlog of open matters as we have done here.
