Starting Adopting Ringing The Bell Tradition In The Amman Stock Exchange

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) started from today to adopt the tradition of ringing the bell to announce the start of the daily trading session in the ASE, this tradition came in order to increase attention to the stock market and to honor the distinguished guests, companies and people that have contributed in the development of the Jordanian Capital Market generally and in the development of the Stock Exchange particularly. It worth mentioning that this tradition was followed in a number of global stock markets, such as New York, NASDAQ and London Stock Exchanges that attracted and covered by different media.
The ASE in the first ringing the bell ceremony hosted, Dr. Abdul Rahman Tuqan as the first chairman of Stock Exchange's Board of Directors to start the daily trading session in the presence of the ASE Chairman of the Board, H.E. Dr. Jawad Anani and the Chief Executive Officer of the Stock Exchange, Mr. Nader and the Executive Management.
In a comment on hosting Dr. Tuqan, he said " I am delighted to participate in the first ceremony to ring the bell of starting the daily trading session in the stock market, he added that it is a great honor for me to be the first chairman of the Amman Stock Exchange's Board of Directors of where I filled this position since the establishment of the ASE in 1999 until October 2002."
Mr. Nader Azar, the Chief Executive Officer of the ASE added "the Amman Stock Exchange will be organizing this celebration periodically where stock has been adopted a number of criteria inviting: people and bodies that contributed in the development of the Jordanian Capital Market, the companies that have been listed in the stock exchange for the first time, the companies that have achieved highest profits during the year, the most traded brokerage firm, in addition to the stock exchange's seniors and visitors.
At the end of the celebration, the Amman Stock Exchange gave a memorial shield to Dr. Tuqan for his distinguished efforts throughout his tenure; in turn, he thanked the Stock Exchange on this initiative and wished them further progress and prosperity.