Stadler – Largest European IPO Year-To-Date - Moving Forward. Stadler Goes Public At The Swiss Stock Exchange. All On Track For An Exciting Future.

Today, the shares of Stadler Rail AG (ticker "SRAIL") were traded for the first time at SIX, opening at CHF 42.00 per share. This corresponds to a total market capitalization of CHF 4.2 billion.
The issued share capital of Stadler Rail AG comprises 100'000'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 per share. In the base offering, 35'000'000 existing shares were offered by the direct and indirect portfolio of Mr. Peter Spuhler. The total market capitalization was CHF 4.2 billion, based on the opening price of CHF 42.00 per share. Furthermore, an over-allotment option of 5'250'000 existing shares was granted to the Joint Global Coordinators. Such option is exercisable in whole or in part within 30 calendar days after the first day of trading.
Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler, says: "The IPO on the Swiss stock exchange is a logical next step in Stadler's growth story. It will help us to further strengthen Stadler's long-term competitive position in our markets through appropriate products and technologies and to support the future development of the company. A stock exchange listing is a strong reputation and quality feature and underlines two attributes that are already deeply rooted in our corporate culture, which is geared towards Swiss top performance."
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, emphasizes: "SIX is proud to welcome Stadler Rail AG to the Swiss stock exchange, a company that represents the combination of pioneering spirit, innovation and sustainable entrepreneurship. We are convinced that the listing will support further successful chapters in the history to come of the company"
Stadler is a leading global pure-play producer of rolling stock and related systems with a strong track record of focused expansion. Founded in Switzerland in 1942, the Company has a long history of design and manufacturing excellence, offering its customers Swiss quality, precision engineering and best-in-class project management capabilities. Stadler’s origins as a local business focused on producing tailor-made trains and locomotives in small batch sizes have built the basis for its expansion into a multinational yet independent organization that prides itself on its ability to customize its rolling stock product offerings to meet the most varied and challenging customer specifications, while maintaining the ability to tailor-make trains on an individual or modular basis. Over the course of its history, the Company has produced over 8'000trains and locomotives that currently operate in 41 countries.