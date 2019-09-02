 Skip to main Content
Stability, Agility, Opportunity - Speech By Alex Brazier, Executive Director For Financial Stability Strategy And Risk, Bank Of England Member Of The Financial Policy Committee, Given At The Edinburgh Futures Institute, University Of Edinburgh

Date 02/09/2019

In his speech today, Alex Brazier talks about the reforms to the financial system since 2008 and our Brexit preparations. He goes onto explain why the climate change stress tests are important and why there is a review underway into aligning redemption terms for open-ended funds.

Stability, agility, opportunity

Alex Brazier

Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk (FSSR)