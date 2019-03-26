The Security Traders Association (STA) today announced an agreement with Knopman Marks Financial Training, a leading provider of licensing examinations training and course material for professionals within the financial services industry. The agreement extends to STA members, and members’ friends and families, on Knopman Marks’s training program for the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE or Essentials) Exam, FINRA’s newest exam for securities industry professionals.
“The SIE Exam was launched in October 2018, and it is now the mandatory first step to all securities licensing. Our members, and the securities industry as a whole, should be aware of the new licensing process. Of importance to a broader audience, particularly finance students and those with lapsed licenses, you do not have to be sponsored by a financial institution to take the SIE Exam,” said Jim Toes, STA President and CEO. “Knopman Marks is a respected leader in their field with a team of experienced instructors, and we are pleased to partner with them on this initiative.”
SIE Exam results are valid for four years, and must be combined with a qualification exam appropriate for the type of business the individual will engage in. “Since 1934, STA has built a long-standing reputation educating and advocating for securities industry professionals across North America,” said Harvey Knopman, Founder, President and Faculty Member at Knopman Marks Financial Training. “It is a natural extension for us to work with STA to communicate about the SIE Exam, and to offer this discount to STA members, and their friends and families.”
STA Partners With Knopman Marks On Financial Training
Date 26/03/2019
