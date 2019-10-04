Spot Volumes Increase By 40% In September Including A New Record On NBP

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext, registered a total volume of 194.0 TWh traded on the platform in September 2019.
With 101.2 TWh, the spot segment reported a 40% growth compared to 2018 (September 2018: 72.4 TWh), driven by the good performance of the Dutch TTF, which volumes (September 2019: 48.4 TWh) almost doubled compared to 2018 (September 2018: 24.9 TWh). The NBP reported a record month with 442.2 GWh traded on the platform (previous record: 356 GWh in July 2018).
On the futures segment, 92.6 TWh were traded (September 2018: 96.8 TWh).
Spot Markets
In September, the spot segment amounted to 101.2 TWh, up 40% compared to 2018 (September 2018: 72.4 TWh). With 48.4 TWh, the Dutch TTF market registered a 94% growth compared to the previous year (September 2018: 24.9 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool registered a volume of 29.2 TWh, a raise of 16% compared to 2018 (September 2018: 25.1 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 4.1 TWh. In France, the PEG reported 9.8 TWh (September 2018: 10.7 TWh). The Austrian CEGH VTP reached 5.8 TWh, up to 13% compared to 2018 (September 2018: 5.1 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 5.5 TWh, up to 23% compared to 2018 (September 2018: 4.5 TWh).The Danish market ETF registered 1.1 TWh (September 2018: 1.4 TWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 8.7 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products reported 310.3 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In September, derivatives trading amounted to 92.6 TWh (September 2018: 96.8 TWh).The TTF market reached 74.5 TWh (September 2018: 82.6 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 6.0 TWh, which represents a raise of 26% compared to 2018 (September 2018: 5.4 TWh). CEGH VTP reported a volume of 7.2 TWh, 33% more than in September 2018 (September 2018: 5.4 TWh). 215.9 GWh were traded on the Spanish PVB in September 2019.The PEG market area reached 2.8 TWh, twice more than in 2018 (September 2018: 1.3 TWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 949.8 GWh (September 2018: 1.4 TWh). The CZ VTP traded 141.5 GWh (September 2018: 406.9 GWh).
The options segment reported 172.8 GWh in September 2019.
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 8.5 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 4.5 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Spanish and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading
