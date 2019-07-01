SPIMEX To Join Europex On 1 July 2019

Following a resolution by the 2019 annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of the Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) to apply for membership in the Association of European Energy Exchanges (Europex), this application has been accepted and SPIMEX will join Europex as an Associate member as of 1 July 2019.
Europex is a professional platform for dialogue and advocacy of energy commodity exchanges. It represents the interests of exchange-based wholesale electricity, gas and environmental markets, focuses on developments of the European regulatory framework for wholesale energy trading and provides a discussion platform at European level.
Leading international energy exchanges, including in particular EEX, ICE Endex, Nasdaq Commodities, EPEX SPOT, Nord Pool, Pegas CEGH and Powernext, are also Europex members.
SPIMEX is member to a number of international professional associations: the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the International Commodities and Derivatives Association (ICDA) and the International Association of Exchanges of the Commonwealth of Independent States (MAB CIS). Membership in Europex will be instrumental in establishing links with other European energy commodity exchanges and in gaining a better understanding of European commodity market regulation.
The Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) is Russia’s largest commodity exchange offering a wide range of products traded both in its Commodities Section (refined oil products, crude oil, natural gas, LPG, timber and construction materials) and in its Derivatives Section. The Exchange’s key task is to operate a transparent, fair and efficient price formation mechanism for Russian commodities. SPIMEX was founded in 2008.