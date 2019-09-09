SOLID Management Joins NSD’s Mutual Fund Distribution Platform

National Settlement Depository (NSD) continues to expand the number of users of its Mutual Fund Distribution Platform. SOLID Management, an asset management company, has become a new participant of the B2B marketplace of the collective investment market.
Now, brokers and their clients can conduct transactions in SOLID Management mutual fund units. The open architecture of NSD’s sales system lets asset management companies place investment units without concluding direct sales agreements with different brokerage companies.
Yulia Bykova, CEO, SOLID Management, said: “SOLID Management’s mutual funds are among the leaders in profitability. Our cooperation with NSD allows us to expand the number of optimum solutions to achieve our clients’ investment goals and makes our product available to a wide circle of participants.”
Denis Buryakov, Managing Director for Depository Operations, NSD, added: “NSD is a trusted supplier of financial infrastructure solutions. We strive to become an “infrastructure Internet,” an ecosystem our clients can use to develop their services and products for themselves and their customers. The Mutual Fund Distribution Platform solution is a tool of open architecture for sales in the primary mutual fund units market; it is designed to facilitate the operational processes of brokers and asset management companies and to reduce operational risks.”