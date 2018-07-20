Solactive Wins Most Innovative ETF Index Provider For 2017 Europe At The 14th Annual Global ETF Awards

Solactive is excited to announce that it has brought home another award! On the evening of July 19, Solactive was awarded Most Innovative ETF Index Provider for 2017 Europe at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards for its accomplishment in the European ETF market. The Annual Global ETF Awards, an international event designed to reward companies contributing to the growth of the ETF marketplace, selected winners based on the number of votes cast by ETF industry entities worldwide.
This award comes after a number of wins accumulated over the previous months. In February, Solactive scored a double strike at the 15th Europe Structured Products & Derivatives Awards 2018 winning Best Index Provider and Best Smart Beta Index Provider. In March, Solactive was awarded Index Provider of the Year 2017 on occasion of the 2017 ETF.com Awards rewarding its accomplishments in the U.S., the biggest ETF market globally.
Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive AG, commented: “This is fantastic news for Solactive and proves that our commitment to excellence and innovation is paying off. Europe is the second largest ETF market in the world, coming second only to the U.S., and we are proud to contribute to its expansion with our innovative index strategies.”
For further information, please visit: www.solactive.com