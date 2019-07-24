Solactive Relocates Frankfurt Headquarters To New Building, Accommodating Significant Business And Staff Growth

Solactive is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters in Frankfurt. On July 5th 2019, Solactive moved its operations to Frankfurt’s Kastor Tower, opposite the city’s most prominent business hub, Frankfurt Messe. The relocation reflects the growth spurt that Solactive has recently experienced.
After four years, Solactive has left its former office, located in Westend Frankfurt. With its new facilities, Solactive paves the way for future expansion. Solactive occupies two floors in the new building. The new office houses 110 of the company’s 210 employees.
“Moving into the new office marks an important step in Solactive’s company development and signifies the continuation of the success story that we’ve witnessed over the previous decade,” says Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive. “We are proud to see ourselves transform from a fintech start-up into a company operating on a global scale.”
The address of the new location is Platz der Einheit 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main. All other contact information, including phone numbers, remains the same.