Solactive launches Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index Used as the underlying index for KraneShares Electric Vehicles And Future Mobility ETF

Solactive is pleased to announce the launch of the Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index, a smart beta thematic index tracked by KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (Ticker: KARS) listed on the NYSE. The index aims to mirror the performance of companies that are actively engaged in the development of future mobility solutions with a minimum market capitalization of USD 500 million.
This includes companies involved in the production of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, shared mobility, lithium and copper production, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing and electric infrastructure businesses. Some examples of constituents are: Tesla, Baidu, Texas Instruments, BYD, and Samsung.
The Solactive Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index combines market cap and equal weighting to weigh stocks. Components are divided into four groups according to market capitalization, with each group being assigned a composite weight depending on market capitalization. Within each group, companies are equally weighted. In this fashion, companies with larger market capitalizations are given more weight, while also reducing the risk of weight concentration in the index.
Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive, commented: “How will cars and the automotive industry evolve in the future is a very interesting question that will clearly grow in importance as time goes by. As such, the Solactive Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index allows investors to track the performance of those companies driving and contributing to innovation in this space, thus providing a snapshot of how this segment is growing over time.”
The index is composed of 64 globally listed companies, including China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. As at January 24, the most represented countries in the index were the United States, China and Germany with a composite weight of 76%. The index is available in three versions: Price Return, Net Total Return and Gross Total Return. The index is published in USD.
