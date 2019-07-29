Solactive Issues Benchmarks Dedicated To Swiss Investors

Solactive is pleased to announce that Zürcher Kantonalbank, one of the leading Swiss universal banks, will use four Solactive Benchmark Indices as underlyings for their newly launched certificates.
Out of the four indices, Zürcher Kantonalbank licenses Solactive’s Germany 30 Index, which Solactive rolled out recently as part of the continued expansion of its Global Benchmark Series. The three remaining indices were developed particularly on behalf of a request from Zürcher Kantonalbank and denote the establishment of Solactive’s Switzerland Benchmark Series, extending Solactive’s European benchmark offering. The included indices are the Solactive Switzerland All Cap Index, the Solactive Switzerland Mid Cap Index, and the Solactive Switzerland Real Estate Index – the last of which is derived via a common sector classification from the index family’s All-Cap version.
The referred benchmarks are weighted according to free-float market capitalization and calculated in four different versions, which are: price return, total return, net total return, and CH net total return. The last version reflects the applicable tax rate for dividends from the perspective of a Swiss investor.
Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive, comments: “Once again, we are able to successfully expand the benchmark offering for our clients by creating Switzerland benchmarks particularly developed for Swiss investors. Working on these benchmarks with Zürcher Kantonalbank was a streamlined and straightforward project, and we are looking forward to future collaborations.”
The indices are available for licensing and can be used as the underlyings for ETFs, structured products, and benchmarking purposes or as the starting universe for customized index strategies.