Solactive And UBS Launch Pioneering World Bank & Develop- Ment Bank Debt Indices

Solactive today issued the Solactive UBS Development Bank Bond Index Family, a new family of financial benchmarks targeting the World Bank and other high-grade development bank debt. The family is the result of a partnership between Solactive and UBS and follows the launch of an increasing number of ESG strategies by the German index engineer. This time, however, the Solactive UBS Development Bank Bond Index Family focuses on a field of sus- tainable investment that has not been widely explored before: that of development banks.
Development banks are supranational institutions that gather funds for development pro- jects with positive social and environmental impact. Purposes of these projects can vary greatly, however, the majority are covered in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustain- able Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the indices, inves- tors will be able to support an economic development agenda by investing in large baskets of fixed income instruments issued by high-grade financial institutions. In addition, the fam- ily can be used as a transparent benchmark for active managers interested in the perfor- mance of the development bank sector.
Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, says: "Indices play a critical role in attracting capital to sustainable development. They enable investors to gain efficient, standardized access to rel- evant instruments and can help deepen liquidity and issuance. Partnering with large institu- tions such as UBS helps us develop these offerings and bring them to a wider audience."
Axel Weber, Chairman of UBS Group, says: "UBS has committed to channeling more capital towards meeting sustainable development targets. Indices for World Bank and other highly rated development bank debt enable investors to allocate more to sustainable high-grade debt overall. They also help development banks fund their activities."
The index family is currently composed of 36 total return indices engineered to mirror the performance of USD-denominated bonds issued by entitled development banks. The indices can be subdivided into three groups: indices covering bonds issued by development banks, bonds issued by multilateral development banks, and bonds issued by the World Bank. For each of these three groups, shorter maturities versions of the indices are available. The in- dices are denominated in four different currencies (CHF, EUR, GBP, USD). Composition is market-cap-weighted and readjusted monthly. The family will be expanded to also include price return and hedged versions of the indices.
