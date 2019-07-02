Solactive And LGIM Develop new Clean Water Index

Solactive is pleased to announce the release of its new Solactive Clean Water Index (SOLWATR). The index tracks companies actively engaged in the international clean water industry through the provision of technological, digital, engineering, utility, and/or other services. Today, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) adds another ETF to its suite of passive products by launching the new L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF tracking the Solactive Clean Water Index. The ETF will be traded on the LSE under the ticker GLUG.
According to a recent study of UNICEF, one in three people globally do not have access to safe drinking water. With the rising need in water through climate change, growing human population, and increasing demand for agriculture, a report from the United Nations expects a massive 40% water shortage by 2030. Coping with water scarcity is one of humanities’ most crucial duties.
“Our new Solactive Clean Water Index is a suitable way for investors to invest into a pre-defined equity basket of companies actively engaged in the prevention of a significant global threat,” says Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive. “We are truly fortunate to work with LGIM on this vital topic to assure investors a reliable and direct opportunity to drive positive change.”
To determine the index constituents, Solactive relies on data from the WaterData platform provided by Global Water Intelligence, which supplies accurate and timely information about the international water sector and collects business data from relevant companies active in this field. This includes, but is not limited to, a company’s estimated water revenue, its sectors active, and the area of expertise such as engineering, technologies, and chemicals.
Howie Li, Head of ETFs at Legal & General Investment Management commented: “We have seen an increasingclient demand for funds that offer investors access to new themes in a cost-efficient manner. The L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF will help capture the investment opportunities created by innovations in the clean water sector. We are delighted to be working closely with Solactive, who have a market-leading capability in index innovation. This unique index is constructed around active research and will be implemented in a systematic rules-based way, providing investors with access to pioneering companies that are creating solutions to longstanding challenges.”
The L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and starts trading on July 2nd, 2019.