Societe Generale Selects big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit For Enhanced Equities Trading Activity Analysis - Delivering Independent, Consolidated View Of Post MiFID II Fragmented Liquidity Landscape

big xyt, the independent provider of high-volume, smart data and analytics capabilities, is pleased to announce the addition of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) as a client of its Liquidity Cockpit, providing a consolidated view across all European trading venue activity with on-exchange and off-exchange liquidity including over-the-counter (OTC) equities and Systematic Internaliser (SI) transactions.
Over the past 10 years the trading community has had to respond to a range of new regulations, changing market structures and trading patterns including more block trading activity, new initiatives launched by exchanges such as periodic auctions, and SIs. For the trading community it is key to understand the impact of all these changes on the liquidity landscape.
The big xyt Liquidity Cockpit provides SG CIB, and its clients, with independent, normalised sight and analysis of granular tick data and an overview of market share across all major European venues. The interactive dashboards deliver rich market quality metrics including spread analytics, market impact and presence. The Liquidity Cockpit keeps track of changes in trade conditions or execution venues, including Sis, and applies custom measures such as Large in Scale (LIS) classified trades. Importantly it can predict the impact of double volume caps.
Richard Hills, Global Co-Head of Cash Equity Execution, in Prime Services at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking commented “MiFID II has brought significant changes to European market structure and liquidity landscape. With big xyt’s web-based Liquidity Cockpit we are able to easily discover and monitor changes within the liquidity landscape and analyse the market quality of new and established venues. This insight contributes to our leading market position.” Adding “The big xyt team have been very responsive to our requirements and we look forward to continuing to work with them as the market landscape evolves.”
Robin Mess, CEO at big xyt, said: “We are delighted Societe Generale CIB, a leading market participant who place innovation and digital technology at the heart of their business, has chosen big xyt to provide them with an independent, consolidated view of pan-European trading activity.” He added, “The growth of our client community continues to demonstrate how Liquidity Cockpit has become an essential tool in helping users quickly understand the dynamics of fragmented markets and thus optimise trading and execution performance.”