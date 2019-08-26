Societe Generale: A New Issuer Of Structured Certificates Listed On GPW

- Structured certificates issued by Societe Generale were newly listed on GPW on 23 August 2019
- The underlying indices are DivDAX Price Index EUR and STOXX® 600 Telecommunications
- Societe Generale is the fifth issuer of structured products listed on GPW
Two new structured certificates issued by Societe Generale were introduced to trading on the exchange on 23 August 2019. The underlying indices are DivDAX Price Index EUR and STOXX® 600 Telecommunications.
“The new financial instruments introduced by Societe Generale expand GPW’s product range in the structured certificates segment. Societe Generale’s new certificates are based on DivDAX, an index which includes 15 dividend-paying companies listed on the German stock exchange, and STOXX Europe 600 Index Telecommunications, an index which includes telecom stocks. We expect that these instruments will be attractive to Polish investors. GPW now lists approximately 1,300 structured instruments and the number is growing steadily, as is the turnover on the market. The turnover has increased by close to 40% year on year in January-July 2019,” said Piotr Borowski, Member of the GPW Management Board.
“We are proud that Societe Generale is now an issuer of structured products listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The newly issued instruments make the segment even more attractive, boost its development, strengthen our standing on the global markets and our position as a leader in structured products. For more than 30 years, we have provided Polish clients with innovative added-value solutions in the form of structured products leveraging our financial engineering expertise which is a core part of the bank’s DNA,” said Krzysztof Walenczak, General Director of Societe Generale Branch in Poland.
The two certificates introduced into trading will be last traded in March 2024 (DivDAX Price Index EUR) and May 2024 (STOXX® 600 Telecommunications). Their issue price is PLN 100 per instrument. The new instruments will be listed in the GPW Market Maker System. The certificates are distributed by Alior Bank.
“We want to make sure that our products offered to private banking clients are attractive and help to diversify their investment portfolios. This is why we offer investment certificates as a building block of investment portfolios. We only work with reputable partners. One of the key requirements for our partners is hat certificates must be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidity of instruments and online access to prices support on-going portfolio management,” said Dariusz Szwed, Vice-President of Alior Bank.
Information about the instruments is available in the Key Information Document (KID) published on: https://regulatory.sgmarkets.com/public/api/kid/isin/XS1907206244?lang=pol and
https://regulatory.sgmarkets.com/public/api/kid/isin/XS1968512837?lang=pol
The Warsaw Stock Exchange lists more than 1,300 structured products. Investors have a broad choice of diverse underlying assets: equities, baskets of stocks, indices, agricultural products. Structured products offer the choice of underlying assets matching the preferred level of investment risk and provide the opportunity of returns on the upside and downside of the underlying.
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
Alior Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Poland with assets exceeding PLN 73 billion. It ranks 7th in the Polish banking sector as at 30 September 2018. Alior Bank serves more than 4 million clients including over 180 thousand companies. Since 2014, Alior Bank participates in WIG20, the index which includes the biggest and most liquid stocks listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Societe Generale is a leading financial service provider in Europe. The Group has played a key role in the European and global economy for more than 150 years. More than 149,000 employees in 67 countries daily support 31 million individuals, businesses and institutions around the world with a broad range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. In Poland, Societe Generale has provided corporate and investment banking services for close to 30 years.